SPD investigating Queensborough shooting, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Monday morning.
Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue. That’s between Lakeshore Drive and Walnut Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Officers say that a man was shot in the hip while he was driving north on Hearne Avenue.
Police were told that an SUV pulled up on the side of his vehicle and he was shot at multiple times.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.
Police do not have any suspect description at this time. This is one of three shootings that have taken place within hours of another:
