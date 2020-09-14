President Trump approves disaster declaration for Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to make landfall Tuesday, Sept. 15 somewhere near the Mississippi/Alabama state line.
Sally may be Category 3 hurricane at landfall and could impact some southeast coastal areas of the state.
Ascension Parish also declared a state of emergency Saturday night.
Gov. Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Sally.
“Today, I spoke with President Trump about Sally and the potential impacts on Louisiana, which only weeks ago saw Category 4-strength Hurricane Laura make landfall on the other side of the state,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are anticipating storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain in Southeast Louisiana from Sally, which is forecast to strengthen as it slowly makes its way to Louisiana. I encourage all Louisianans in the storm’s path to heed the advice of their local officials as the window to prepare for this serious storm is quickly closing. We have been coordinating with our federal counterparts for many months now as we navigate the pandemic and hurricane season, and I am in touch with local leaders all across southeast Louisiana.”
President Trump approved Gov. Edwards' request for a federal emergency declaration Monday, Sept. 14.
“I want to thank the president for his quick action on my request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally,” said Gov. Edwards. “Though the track has shifted, southeast Louisiana could still see impacts from Sally, which is now forecast to make landfall potentially as a Category 3, east of Louisiana. We are prepared to respond to whatever threats Hurricane Sally poses to the state.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.