Man shot in back outside Shreveport motel; no suspect information

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Monday morning.
Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. to the Economy Inn & Suites at the corner of Westwood Park Drive and Lyba Street. That’s in west Shreveport, not far from the Shreveport Regional Airport.
Police say that a man was shot in the back once outside of the business. The clerk at the motel called 911.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
This is the third shooting in Shreveport within hours of others.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
