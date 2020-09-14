Man shot in back outside Shreveport motel; no suspect information

Man shot in back outside Shreveport motel; no suspect information
Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man fighting for his life on Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | September 14, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:12 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Monday morning.

Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. to the Economy Inn & Suites at the corner of Westwood Park Drive and Lyba Street. That’s in west Shreveport, not far from the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Police say that a man was shot in the back once outside of the business. The clerk at the motel called 911.

He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is the third shooting in Shreveport within hours of others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.