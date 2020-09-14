Man found with gunshot wound to the face later dies; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting late last night that left one man dead.
Officers received a shots fired call at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 200 block of E. Dudley Drive. That’s in the Madison Park/Waterside neighborhood in east Shreveport.
Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. He was later taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police are also working to learn more about two shootings that took place on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
