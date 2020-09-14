LSU announces changes for student tickets for this football season

With reduced capacities for the 2020 season the LSU Ticket Office and LSU SGA have developed a plan to try and accommodate as many students as possible with a ticket to at least one game during the 2020 season. All tickets for the 2020 season will be reserved seating and students will receive information on how to set up groups at a later time (maximum of 4 together). If you receive the Mississippi State game, you will be notified no later than Monday, Sept. 21. You will be notified of any other game(s) you will be selected to receive no later than Friday, Oct. 2.