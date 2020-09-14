LSP: Burned car belonged to man who disappeared in ’18

(KSLA) — Multiple agencies now are involved in the quest to find out what happened to a Bossier Parish man who disappeared two years ago.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office began its inquiry when a burned car was found abandoned in DeSoto Parish in late August.
The Louisiana fire marshal’s office and Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations have since begun their own investigations into the disappearance of BreAndre McFann.
And LSP detectives have identified the car as a tan Chevrolet Malibu that last was registered to the Bossier City resident, who was 32 years old at the time he went missing.
Bossier City police have said the McFann last was seen Sept. 10, 2018, at his residence at Sherwood Apartments on Foster Street. One of his family members reported him as missing 11 days later.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about McFann or his car to call Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2740 or the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.
