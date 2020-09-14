LSP: Burned car belonged to man who disappeared in ’18

Bossier City police have said that 33-year-old BreAndre McFann last was seen Sept. 10, 2018, at his residence at Sherwood Apartments and that he was known to drive a tan Chevrolet Malibu. A burned Chevrolet Malibu was found in late August 2020 in DeSoto Parish. Louisiana State Police detectives have since determined that the car last was registered to McFann. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)