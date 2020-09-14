Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Sally at 2 p.m. Monday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the expected impact of Hurricane Laura, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Nick Gremillion | September 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 8:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday, Sept. 14 as southeast Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Sally will be the second hurricane to impact the state in less than a month after Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana and northern parts of the state on Aug. 27.

Gov. Edwards is likely to discuss the continued recovery efforts from Laura as well as the status of the state’s fight against COVID-19. The governor issued a proclamation for Louisiana to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday, Sept. 11.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday. The governor’s address will be carried on air, online, and on mobile.

