Families withdrawing from public schools increase across the state

Bridgeway Academy is a homeschooling institution that offers different options to families transitioning into learning at home. They say they’ve had to pause enrollment because of so many interested families. Jessica Parnell, the CEO of Bridgeway Academy, said overall they have grown 200 percent over the last year, and in Texas specifically, she said, “We’ve seen a 75-percent growth over last year within East Texas and Texas overall is actually over 112-percent growth.”