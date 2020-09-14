East Texas authorities searching for missing man

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Have you seen 80-year-old Billy Baird?
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Baird left through a window he managed to open at his assisted living facility.
Baird is diagnosed with a cognitive illness. Authorities are very worried about his safety.
He has short gray hair and a scruffy beard. According to authorities, he has an open wound on the right side of his neck.
Authorities say he is believed to be wearing blue jeans and cowboy boots.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or TTPD at (903) 798-3116.
