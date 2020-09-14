Coroner IDs man who died after being shot outside motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish resident is the man who died after being shot outside a motel less than a mile north of Shreveport Regional Airport, authorities say.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 33-year-old Vashiloh Willis, of North Lakewood Drive in Shreveport.
He was shot in his back just before 5 a.m. Monday outside Economy Inn & Suites in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.
The coroner’s office says Willis died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport at 7:37 a.m. the same day.
An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
