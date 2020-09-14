‘An angel. She loved everyone of you:’ family, friends remember long-time LSU dining hall employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you ate at The 5 on LSU’s campus, odds are you knew Ms. Joyce.
She was always ready to strike up a conversation and a smile as you passed through her line.
Joyce “Mimi” McKnight passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2. She was 78. She was laid to rest at Hall’s Celebration Center on Sept. 12.
In an Instagram post on the Humans of LSU account, McKnight was quoted saying “I try to make friends with all the kids and get to know all of them before they graduate. That’s why I’ve been at this job so long.”
McKnight worked with LSU Dining Services for 22 years.
On Monday, Sept. 14, family, friends, students and athletes shared their condolences and memories.
“Spoke to me everyday since freshman year,” tweeted former LSU defensive tackle Lewis Neal. “Not a day went by she didn’t speak.”
McKnight is survived by her sister, her two children, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
“She knew everyone and their name,” one person replied. “Such an amazing soul.”
One of her granddaughters, Dominique McKnight Zenon, says her family called her “Mimi.”
“She was an angel. She LOVED everyone of you,” Dominique tweeted. “She loved working at LSU and you all made her so happy. She would always come home with cards and gifts, and stories from y’all. I’m so glad you all loved her!”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.