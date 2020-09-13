Watts of Love brings light to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although power is making its way to homes in Southwest Louisiana, many are still left without power and are managing to get by in the dark.
After hearing about the devastation in Southwest Louisiana, Chicago-based organization, Watts of Love is here this weekend providing solar powered lights, though CEO and founder Nancy Economou says they’re bringing lights to those who need it most.
“There’s so much devastation, and Watts of Love is really focused on people that are elderly and living alone. The most vulnerable people right, because everybody wants a solar light, but we’re really trying to find the people that need it the most.”
They brought 600 lights to the community this weekend.
We heard from one person who, after riding out the storm and dealing with its aftermath, says she needed this ray of light.
For more information on Watts of Love or to help donate for more solar powered lights in Southwest Louisiana, you can visit our website at KPLCTV.com.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.