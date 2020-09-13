WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. ahead of T.S. Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally. We will air it live on our broadcast and stream it on all of our digital platforms.
As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center T.S. Sally is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
On Saturday Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of T.S. Sally.
