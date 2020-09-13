Vinton man rides out Hurricane Laura in a laundromat

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - As some people travel back and forth to their home to pick up after Laura, others never left.
Many people in Vinton say they took shelter somewhere else away from Hurricane Laura, but one man says he had to hide out there.
“I never seen one this bad and I’m 54 and I’ve been through 4 or 5 of them,” said Russell Craine.
Craine says instead of evacuating from his home in Vinton, he chose to stay and help others prep their home for Hurricane Laura.
“Before it really started, I was helping them board up their windows and put plywood on them.”
He says hours later after finishing, Laura made land fall. But he wasn’t close to home and didn’t have any transportation.
“I took off walking in it , as I was walking, I hear trees cracking they falling in the road”
But as the winds picked up, he sees a friend.
“We left and went to another trailer park behind the washateria and the winds start blowing there about 80.”
That’s when he and a friend found another place for shelter.
“When it started raising the truck up, I went inside the washerteria,” where they hid under a table.
“I got scared then, that boy did to, I told him to start praying.” Well, their prayers worked.
Craine says after what he experienced, the damage wasn’t surprising. He also says now all he wants do is help others clean up.
“That’s what it’s about, helping people out”
Craine says his home didn’t have major damage.
