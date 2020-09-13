Two steps for applying for Disaster Assistance according to FEMA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Normally, there are two steps for those impacted by Hurricane Laura to access the greatest possible amount of federal help, according to FEMA.
- Apply for FEMA assistance by:
- Going online.
- Downloading the FEMA mobile app.
- Calling the FEMA Helpline at (800)621-3362 or TTY (800)462-7585.
- Multilingual operators are available.
- Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call (800)621-3362.
- Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and tollfree.
- Survivors may be eligible for federal help if they live in the following parishes:
- Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.
FEMA assistance can provide grants for basic repairs to make homes safe, sanitary, and functional. It may also help with temporary housing while you build your own recovery plan.
- Apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a federal low-interest disaster loan.
- SBA disaster loans are the primary source of federal assistance for repair or replacement costs not covered by insurance or other compensation.
- Business are encouraged to apply and, if referred to SBA by FEMA, homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply.
- If SBA declines the application, homeowners and renters may be eligible for grants from FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program to replace certain household items, repair or replace a damaged vehicle and pay for moving and storage costs.
- SBA disaster loans:
- Up to $2 million for property damage loan to businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations.
- Up to $2 million for working capital loan to small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations for disaster caused working capital needs even if they had no property damage.
- $2 million maximum business loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
- Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.
- Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.
SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.
- You can email them at FOCWAssistance@sba.govor
- Call (800)659-2955
- Apply online here
- Or to apply by mail, completed applications can be mailed to:
- U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans.
These services are only available for the Louisiana disaster declaration as a result of Hurricane Laura and not for COVID-19 related assistance.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
