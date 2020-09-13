Sunday, September 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Sept. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 157,455 total cases - 1,353 new cases
- 5,065 total deaths - 33 new deaths
- 680 patients in hospitals - decrease of 43 patients
- 107 patients on ventilators - decrease of 10 patients
- 140,440 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
- 85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 27% are individuals between 18-29.
On Friday, Sept. 11 Governor John Bel Edwards announced guidelines for Phase 3.
