Saints and star RB Alvin Kamara reach 5-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and star running back Alvin Kamara have reached an agreement on a 5-year contract extension the team announced.
The extension is worth $75 million in new money. Kamara gets $77.133 million overall and a $15 million signing bonus. He will get $34.3 million in guarantees in his new extension according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and will sign his new deal after the Saints walk through today.
Kamara, who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Tennessee, and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
In 3 seasons with the Saints, Kamara has complied 4,476 total yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.