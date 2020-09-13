Pitkin man dies in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Union Hill around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
State Police say the crash claimed the life of Christopher Ware, 18, of Pitkin.
A preliminary investigation revealed Ware was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 112, according to State Police.
State Police say, for reasons still under investigation, Ware lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the highway. As the vehicle re-entered the highway, it began to overturn.
Ware, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop E has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.
State Police say buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash, and failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.
Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
