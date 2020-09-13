Louisiana’s DSCC elects new officers and party leadership

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Democratic State Central Committee met virtually to hold their reorganization meeting, and they elected new officers and leadership for the Louisiana Democratic Party on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“While it’s bittersweet to leave my role as Chair after eight years, I’m optimistic about the future of our state and the Louisiana Democratic Party,” Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, outgoing Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the years and excited to see our new officers bring the party to greater heights.”
The following have been elected officers for the 2020-2024 term:
· Chair: Katie Bernhardt (first term as chair)
· First Vice Chair: C. Travis Johnson
· Second Vice Chair: Leah Cullins
· Third Vice Chair: Jason Hughes
· Fourth Vice Chair: Daniel Banguel
· Vice Chair of Elected Officials: Sen. Joseph Bouie
· Treasurer: Sean Bruno (third term as treasurer)
· Secretary: R.J. Johnson
· Clerk: Lisa Diggs
· Parliamentarian: Derrick Shepherd
· DNC Committee members: Diana Bajoie and Rep. Randal Gaines
