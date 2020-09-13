ICNA brings much needed medical relief to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With multiple chapters all across the country, ICNA Medical Relief, a Muslim non-profit organization, is helping with relief efforts in Southwest Louisiana.
Sheikh Sahadat, regional director of ICNA Relief says they’ve been hosting free mobile medical clinics across Southwest Louisiana in partnerships with local doctors for the past several weeks.
“Whatever that they need, whether you need a blood pressure check, or diabetes, or tetanus shots, we have local doctors who have come to volunteer their time," Sahadat said. "We are also giving hot meals.”
The organization also provides repair help.
Those who need assistance can call 404-966-9095. Tomorrow’s medical clinic will be held at George’s House of Flowers in Sulphur from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
