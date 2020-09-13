Henderson High School classes move online for 2 weeks due to virus

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) -Henderson ISD starting Monday, Sept. 14 through the following two weeks will move the high school campus to online-learning.
Superintendent Dr. Lamb said on the district website “the decision to move online was prompted by the daily review of COVID’s impact on the effectiveness of teaching at the campus". Lamb said the current number of active COVID cases among students is still low, right at 3% at the high school and 1% in the district overall.
All other campuses remain in-person.
The announcement was made Friday on the district Facebook account.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.