Caddo believes this pup’s story will melt your heart

This is Jack, who’s moved from “feces and roaches” in a hot trailer to a new bed in a new home

Caddo believes this pup’s story will melt your heart
Jack takes some time out with Caddo sheriff’s Sgt. Pam Purgerson recently in hurricane-stricken Calcasieu Parish. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen | September 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:07 PM

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Meet Jack.

That’s his new name.

And he now has a new home.

And Caddo authorities believe the Boston terrier’s story will melt your heart.

It unfolded as work to recover from Hurricane Laura continued in Southwest Louisiana.

This pup recently was rescued by Caddo sheriff's deputies and others working in hurricane-stricken Calcasieu Parish.
This pup recently was rescued by Caddo sheriff's deputies and others working in hurricane-stricken Calcasieu Parish. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Some ArkLaTexans remain involved in that effort.

Among them is Caddo sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sundquist, who, along with others, is on special assignment in Calcasieu Parish with the Louisiana Sheriffs Association’s task force.

Someone recently flagged him down about a dog that had been locked in a trailer since Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm at 1 a.m. Aug. 27, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

So, we did a thing tonight. This sweet boy needed rescuing and we took care of him. We got him a bath, a new kennel, a new bed, a cozy place to sleep tonight, and we've already found him a great new home.

Posted by Pamela Stapleton Purgerson on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Sundquist and police officers in Iowa, a town about 36 miles north-northeast of where Hurricane Laura came ashore, found the pup in a wire kennel locked with cable ties.

The dog was “covered in feces and roaches. He had some food but no water, and the trailer was 91° at night.”

Caddo sheriff’s deputies talked to the owner, who said he would take the dog to the pound if no one else wanted him.

So the deputies took the dog to a fire station, bathed him, bought him a comfortable bed and kennel, named him Jack and found him a new home.

But not before capturing some “Aww”-inspiring photos of the pup with his new friends.

“Our team has made me so proud on several occasions. I love what we do!” Caddo sheriff’s Sgt. Pam Purgerson commented on one Facebook post. One of her family members has taken Jack in.

Here they some of the photos as shared on Facebook:

K9 Deputy Jack Frazier ready for duty!

Posted by Pamela Stapleton Purgerson on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Not all rescues are of the human kind. And this one will melt your heart. While on special assignment in Calcasieu...

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 13, 2020

So, we did a thing tonight. This sweet boy needed rescuing and we took care of him. We got him a bath, a new kennel, a new bed, a cozy place to sleep tonight, and we've already found him a great new home.

Posted by Pamela Stapleton Purgerson on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.