Caddo believes this pup’s story will melt your heart

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Meet Jack.
That’s his new name.
And he now has a new home.
And Caddo authorities believe the Boston terrier’s story will melt your heart.
It unfolded as work to recover from Hurricane Laura continued in Southwest Louisiana.
Some ArkLaTexans remain involved in that effort.
Among them is Caddo sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sundquist, who, along with others, is on special assignment in Calcasieu Parish with the Louisiana Sheriffs Association’s task force.
Someone recently flagged him down about a dog that had been locked in a trailer since Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm at 1 a.m. Aug. 27, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sundquist and police officers in Iowa, a town about 36 miles north-northeast of where Hurricane Laura came ashore, found the pup in a wire kennel locked with cable ties.
The dog was “covered in feces and roaches. He had some food but no water, and the trailer was 91° at night.”
Caddo sheriff’s deputies talked to the owner, who said he would take the dog to the pound if no one else wanted him.
So the deputies took the dog to a fire station, bathed him, bought him a comfortable bed and kennel, named him Jack and found him a new home.
But not before capturing some “Aww”-inspiring photos of the pup with his new friends.
“Our team has made me so proud on several occasions. I love what we do!” Caddo sheriff’s Sgt. Pam Purgerson commented on one Facebook post. One of her family members has taken Jack in.
Here they some of the photos as shared on Facebook:
