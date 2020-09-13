Brees on the 2020 season: “I got nothing to lose”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s season number No. 20 for Drew Brees, and he feels as free as ever.
“Hey at this time man, I’m on borrowed time. I got nothing to lose. So, I’m turning it loose,” said Brees.
Brees is 41 years old, but today, he’ll be the youngest starting quarterback on the field when he squares off with 43-year old Tom Brady.
It’s the first meeting of two signal-callers north of 40 years old in NFL history.
"It makes me think back to 1999 when we played against each other in college. The Boilermakers traveled up to the “Big House.”: Unfortunately that one didn’t end too well for us, but I think little did we know that we would have the opportunity that we’ve had in the NFL. I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say we pinch ourselves.
But the truth, they’ve lasted this long because they’ve consistently produced at a high level into their 40′s. Something once considered impossible, is now not so farfetched.
It’s a tribute to both players. The ability to stay sharp, and take care of their bodies.
“I think we’re armed and equipped with a lot more information now than we ever have been. So the ability to incorporate those things into the training we do from a recovery perspective, I think, allows us to stay in our prime a little longer. I use the term ‘prolong your prime.’ At the end of the day, that’s what you’re trying to do. Father time is going to get us at some point but we’re trying to beat him out right now.”
Both Brees and Brady are doing a great job of that.
