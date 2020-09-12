Toddler shot in Mooretoown; witnesses may know identity of shooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 2-year-old boy in Mooretown was injured in a shooting around 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue.
According to Shreveport police, the boy’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
“There were many people outside at the time of the shooting and detectives believe there are witnesses that know the identity of the people responsible," reads a news release from the Shreveport Police Department. "But they have not come forward.”
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this incident, call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.