Body found in Lewisville home

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the 900 block of West 3rd Street.
Police found the body just before noon on Friday, September 11, inside the bedroom of a home.
The body was identified as Kira Bradley, 45, of Lewisville.
A man from El Dorado and a woman from Lewisville are currently in the custody of the Arkansas State Police in connection to the apparent homicide.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.