Two-year-old shot in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say a 2 year-old boy was shot at approximately 8:19 p.m. at the Clear Horizons apartment complex on Illinois Avenue.
Deputy Chief Antoine White says the shooting happened inside the apartment and believe the child was caught in the crossfire.
First responders transported the boy to a Shreveport hospital where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
A few people were detained by police for questioning but no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.