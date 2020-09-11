Tropical Depression 19 forms near the Bahamas

(KSLA) - We are at the peak of hurricane season. So activity is at its most for the year. Tropical depression 19 has quickly formed together and is moving into the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression 19 has formed near the Bahamas. This is from a cluster of thunderstorms that have come together. Now, the storm itself will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico. It is also expected to strengthen up to a tropical storm. At that time, it will become a named storm. Either Sally or Teddy. That part is still unknown as of now.
Right now, the forecast calls for the storm to get up to a strong tropical storm, but not a hurricane. There is a chance this could change, depending on the route it takes over the weekend and early next week. The storm will also make landfall somewhere along the eastern gulf coast. A lot could change, so expect the forecast cone to shift a little over the next couple days.
The ArkLaTex is included in the cone of uncertainty. By the second half of next week, we will be seeing some impacts from this system. It will mostly involve heavy rain. The wind threat will not be particularly high. Starting Wednesday, the rain chances for the ArkLaTex will be going up. Thursday is when the storm will be closest to the viewing area. So, rain chances will be at their highest.
The good news is that the storm will not linger for long. It will be moving away by next weekend. That is because a cold front will be moving south, helping pull the storm north, away from the ArkLaTex. That from may reach us, but it may not. All we know, is that it will help move the storm out.
