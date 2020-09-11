In their shoes: First responders, community members, honor the heroes of 9/11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On a Friday morning, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is quiet.
There’s no music, instead, the mechanical echo of Stairmasters and labored breathing reverberates off the walls in the lobby.
Quietly, guests continue to trickle into the facility and await their turn to climb an emotional 110 stories.
The YMCA is hosting its third annual ‘9/11 Stair Climb,’ which honors the first responders who died in burning buildings on 9/11. The challenge is open to the public, however, a $10 donation is welcomed for local first responders. Participants are able to walk-in and wait for a Stairmaster or sign up for a slot online. The climb is open until 7 p.m.
ArkLaTex first responders, like Jay Muller, a volunteer Caddo Parish firefighter, treat this challenge with a sense of dignity and reverence.
“People might take for granted the sacrifices of the men and women of our first responders and military make,” he said. “Tragic events like the ones that took place nineteen years ago puts into perspective what those men and women do everyday for us.”
Friday marks the nineteenth anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — a day perpetually seared into the memories of people all around the world.
Nearly 3 thousand people perished, when two planes flew into Manhattan’s World Trade Centers, another into the Pentagon, as well as into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
On that day, ordinary heroes rose to the occasion in extraordinary ways. But, for a myriad of firemen, police officers and EMTs, they went to work. Many never came home.
Muller says the conditions these brave men and women faced inside these buildings was hellish.
“The majority of the equipment we wear is about 50 pounds, it does put a lot of strain on the individual and the body,” Muller explained. “Given the circumstances, it’s usually more of a fight or flight, they know their fellow man is in need.”
Donning all of his fire gear, Muller completed the challenge.
Other climbers, who are not first responders, such as Morgan Perdue, stepped out the challenge to keep the memories of those died — alive.
“This really is for living through, or attempting to understand what the firefighters went through,” she said. “This is our contribution to really give thanks to the firefighters that gave their lives and worked hard to better our country.”
