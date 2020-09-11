SPD names another suspect in Minnion Jackson’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has named another man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Minnion Jackson, a Green Oaks athlete.
Kendrick Moore faces one count of second-degree murder. Moore has addresses in the 8400 block of Hobbs Drive and in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard.
Anyone with any information on Moore’s whereabouts are urged to contact Shreveport police immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
