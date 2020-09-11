SPD investigating early morning homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Milam Street.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a body lying on the side of the road.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim was male and had visible gunshot injuries to his body.
Investigators with the Crime Scene and Homicide Units collected evidence at the scene and were able to speak with witnesses.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office took possession of the victim’s body and have scheduled an autopsy. The victim’s name will be released at a later time.
SPD is asking anyone with information relating to this homicide to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit a tip through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
