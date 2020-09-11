Sisters create scholarship for missing mother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At 12 and 13 years old, Alexis Harrell and Anisha Ryder found out their mother was missing. To this day, they do not know where she is or where she went.
On Friday, Harrell and Ryder officially opened applications for a new scholarship in their mother’s honor.
“I just wanted to do something positive, turn that negative around to something positive,” Harrell said.
Witnesses said Cheryl Talbert ran into a heavily wooded area on July 20, 2004. However, both sisters say they believe there is more to the story of her disappearance.
“There’s always been just bits and pieces of different stories,” Ryder said.
Incoming and current freshman with absent or deceased parents can apply for the $500 scholarship. Applicants must attend Grambling State University.
“It’s so many other kids out there who don’t have their parents and don’t have the financial support to go to college,” Ryder said.
“It is nobody but God that has given us the strength, the peace and the unconditional love from individuals all around that have gotten us to where we are today,” Harrell said.
People can send in their applications to cheryllynnscholars@gmail.com.
