Pop up showers and muggy this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking the potential for more scattered wet weather not just on your Friday, but throughout the weekend. While no day will see washout levels of rain there could be times over the weekend where you could reach for an umbrella. Next week will start off with more of the same for the region with highs around 90 degrees and muggy. There is potential for a strong cold front to roll through the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday of next week where a taste of fall will be possible. In the meantime we will keep an eye on a tropical wave that will be slowly moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.