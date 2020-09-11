Pop up showers and muggy this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking the potential for more scattered wet weather not just on your Friday, but throughout the weekend. While no day will see washout levels of rain there could be times over the weekend where you could reach for an umbrella. Next week will start off with more of the same for the region with highs around 90 degrees and muggy. There is potential for a strong cold front to roll through the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday of next week where a taste of fall will be possible. In the meantime we will keep an eye on a tropical wave that will be slowly moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door just in case. Like Thursday we do not expect any widespread wet weather for the ArkLaTex, but there will be pockets of shower activity this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm but not crazy hot across the region with humidity remaining high across the central ArkLaTex. Further to the west temperatures and mugginess will continue to remain on the cooler side.
As we go through the weekend we are expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex with slightly higher temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday should have temperatures right around the 90 degree mark with more humid conditions. We could see some isolated shower activity throughout the weekend, but nothing will be especially widespread across the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a muggy start, but a potentially comfortable finish to the week. Temperatures early in the week will be close to 90 with isolated showers in the afternoon. By the end of the week we could see a strong cold front roll through the central part of the United States and could give us our first taste of fall.
Out in the tropics we continue to keep an eye on Paulette and Rene, but both pose no threat to land. But we do need to keep an eye on a tropical wave currently moving through the Bahamas that will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. While the potential on this system is not very high there is a 50% chance of this storm developing into a tropical system.
So while we do have more muggy conditions on way, I’m saying there’s a chance next week for that taste of fall. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.