More heat this weekend while we watch the tropics

(KSLA) - This weekend will be hot with temperatures in the 90s. Our attention is shifting to the tropics where some development is likely in the gulf.
This evening, we will have a couple showers. It will not be a washout, but I would keep the rain gear handy through the rest of the day. Temperatures a re a little cooler today. It will be in the 70s and 80s this evening.
Overnight, it will be nice with no rain around. There will be a lot of passing clouds though. Temperatures will not be too bad by the morning. It will cool to the lower and mid 70s to start the day Saturday.
This weekend, it will stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. On Saturday, there will be a couple small showers, but most of the viewing area will stay dry. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Sunday will go up to 30% with a couple more showers. I think there is a better chance in Northwest Louisiana. It should still not be a bad weekend by any means.
Next week will have a few showers possible every day. I have the rain chance at only 20-30%. Thursday is the exception though. We will get up to 40% with more rain. The good news is that the temperatures next week will be in the 80s! We are not expecting any day in the 90s.
In the tropics, Paulette is still a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm for a few days then will become a hurricane. The good news is that as it gets closer to the east coast, it will turn away. So, there is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical storm Rene. This is no longer expected to become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States.
We are also watching a few tropical waves. One off the coast of Africa, has a great chance to develop. It should by this weekend. This will likely become Sally. Then another waver is coming off the African coast with a medium chance to develop. Also in the gulf, there are two waves we are watching closely. One could become tropical storm Sally, or Teddy depending on how quick it forms. Then another tropical wave is possible to develop, but this is unlikely.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.