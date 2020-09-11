Man and woman wanted for aggravated battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a battery just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, in the 2900 block of Regent Street.
Police arrived at the scene to find a man with serious injuries to his legs and upper body. The victim told police he was told he was meeting someone at the house for a date.
Shreveport police now have warrants out for Chamichel Mosely, 28, and Meocha Evans, 23.
Mosely is charged with one count of aggravated battery. Evans is charged with principle to aggravated battery. Bond is set at $5,000 for both.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mosely and Evans is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Anonymous tips can also be made via the app, P3Tips.
