Man and woman wanted for aggravated battery
Suspects wanted for aggravated battery. Meocha Evans, 23, and Chamichel Mosely, 28. (Source: Shreveport Police)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 12:39 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a battery just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, in the 2900 block of Regent Street.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man with serious injuries to his legs and upper body. The victim told police he was told he was meeting someone at the house for a date.

Chamichel Mosely, 28. (Source: Shreveport Police)

Shreveport police now have warrants out for Chamichel Mosely, 28, and Meocha Evans, 23.

Meocha Evans, 23_KSLA (Source: Shreveport Police)

Mosely is charged with one count of aggravated battery. Evans is charged with principle to aggravated battery. Bond is set at $5,000 for both.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mosely and Evans is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Anonymous tips can also be made via the app, P3Tips.

