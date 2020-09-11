KSLA Salutes: The 26th Operational Weather Squadron

“You get an opportunity to a look as to what is to be expected in the future and to better help the Air Force by predicting, especially when it comes to severe weather, and giving those generals and high ranking officers the opportunity to use your knowledge and skill set to better aid and resource protection and to help save lives.” Bowman said. “Here at Barksdale we produced watches and warnings for Laura and with that, provided the decision makers with products to help them make decisions. It shows weather drives behavior. Whenever the generals and officers need to make decisions, they can come to us."