Hurricane Laura donation donation sites in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Below is a list of drop off sites, websites and other organizations, in both the ArkLaTex and away, taking donations for Hurricane Laura affected areas.
The list will be constantly updated and monitored.
To add your organization or charity to the list, send an email to ksla-digitalcontent@gray.tv.
Shreveport
- Word of God Ministries is partnering with ’Blessed to Bless' to deliver urgently needed supplies to those recovering from Hurricane Laura in South Louisiana. Donations will be accepted from Sept. 10 through 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, at WOGM’s Shreveport campus, 6645 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Donors are asked to drive to the rear of the facility and look for the donation area under the vehicle storage shed. Items that will be accepted are denture cleanser, toothbrush/toothpaste, batteries, charcoal and lighter fluid, ant killer (granules), mosquito repellent, laundry detergent (small bottles), dishwashing liquid (small bottles), sports drinks (Gatorade or Powerade), nutritional drinks (Boost, Muscle Milk, etc.), nutritional bars (Nutri-grain, Cliff Bars, etc.) and dog or cat food.
