Gov. Edwards announces guidelines for Phase III

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference at 2 p.m. today announcing the new guidelines and safety protocols for Phase III of reopening.
The following guidelines will go into effect at midnight tonight:
- General businesses like restaurants, churches, salons, spas, and gyms can move to 75% occupancy, with social distancing guidelines still required.
- Bars with high incidents of COVID-19 will remain closed. Parishes that have a positivity rate of 5% or lower for two consecutive weeks will be allowed to opt in. However, the parish government will have to make the final decision. Bars that can open will be subject to many restrictions.
- Some bar restrictions include: indoor restriction of 50% capacity, indoors and outdoors customers will have to remain seated for table-side service, no more than 50 customers allowed outdoors, with social distancing required both indoors and outdoors, live music will not be allowed, all drinks will have to be ordered at the table and delivered by bar staff, patrons will be cleared from the building by 11 p.m. and individuals younger than 21 will not be allowed in the bar.
- Other social gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity with a max of 250 people, with social distancing.
- Casinos will stay at 50% capacity with 75% gaming positions.
- Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will end at 10 p.m. This includes bars, restaurants, event centers and casinos.
- Sporting events will operate at 25%, without alcohol sales. Social distancing will be required.
- The statewide mask mandate will remain in place.
- No change has been made in nursing home visitation.
Edwards also said moving to Phase III does not mean all other restrictions are lifted. Social distancing, hand-washing, limiting social outings and wearing masks is still encouraged.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.