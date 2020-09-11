FEMA to offer generator and chainsaw reimbursement for Hurricane Laura survivors

(KSLA) - Those who bought a chainsaw or generator following Hurricane Laura have a chance through FEMA to get reimbursed.
Applicants who purchased or rented a generator or chainsaw within 30 days after the storm may be able to get financial assistance for reimbursement. Other items for reimbursement include smoke detectors, carbon monoxide, dehumidifiers, humidifiers and weather radios.
More information and guidelines are found in the fact sheet provided by FEMA below:
