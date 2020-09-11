ArkLaTex school changes for Phase III

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As a result of Gov. Edwards initiating Phase III of reopening, schools across Louisiana are changing their protocols on face-to-face learning.
The following school districts have made changes to their schedules:
Bossier Parish
Bossier middle school students on A/B hybrid schedules will begin attending school in person on Monday, September 14. High school students will remain on a hybrid A/B schedule until transportation times can be adjusted. This does not impact the students who are doing 100 percent virtual learning.
DeSoto Parish
Starting Monday, Sept. 21, students in grades 6-12 on the A/B hybrid schedule will begin attending school in person on Monday through Thursday. Fridays will remain all virtual.
Sabine Parish
Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, students in 6-12 grade will begin attending school in person. 6-12 grade students will continue to follow the A/B schedule through Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Webster Parish
Starting Monday, Sept. 21, students on the hybrid schedule will begin attending school in person on Monday through Thursday. Fridays will remain all virtual.
Additional school changes from other parishes will be added as soon as information is received.
