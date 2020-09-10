Support the South supply drive for Hurricane Laura victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Various Shreveport organizations and schools are coming together to host the Support the South supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura.
According to the head of Southfield School, Justin Smith, the supply drive idea was created by two parents - Hope Ghali and Ashley Prince.
With a truck donated from Davidson Transport, and water pallets donated from Music Mountain Water, the truck will be filled with water and supplies to take to southwest Louisiana.
Partners with Southfield School, Loyola Prep, LSU Health and LSU Shreveport are working together to collect donations at their locations.
If you would like to help, supplies can be donated at the following places before the truck departs Southfield on Sept. 18:
- Loyola Prep: Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.
- LSU Health ‘BRI’ curb: Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. or Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
- LSU Shreveport Heritage Center: Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. or Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.