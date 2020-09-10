SPD: Man shot in face, leg; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that took place late Wednesday night that left one man injured.
Police say it happened around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Patzman Street at the Canaan Village Apartments.
According to police, the victim was walking at the complex when he was approached by a group of men and they exchanged words. The victim was asked what neighborhood he was from.
That’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, hitting him in the face.
When the victim turned to run away, he was then shot again in the leg.
The victim was brought to a Shreveport hospital. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
