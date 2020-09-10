Scattered showers and storms Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we quickly close in on the weekend we are tracking the potential for increased showers and storms for the region Thursday. This is due to the front creeping slightly closer to the viewing area. But besides today we are expecting dry, toasty, and humid conditions on the way for the region. Temperatures are still expected to be right around the ninety degree mark over the next five to seven days. Out in the tropics we are currently watching FIVE areas of disturbed weather including Tropical Storm’s Paulette and Rene.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it would be a good idea to grab an umbrella just in case as we could see a few more showers and storms across the region. This is due to the fact that the front has edged off to the east slightly, and while it still won’t push all the way through the region it will be close enough to generate more pockets of wet weather this morning as well as the afternoon. High temperatures today will be anywhere from the mid 80s in western portions of the region to the low 90s in parts of northwest Louisiana .
As we look ahead to the weekend and into early next week we are tracking a very consistent pattern for the region. This entails humid weather for the most part sticking around as well as the daily potential for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures over the next week will also be consistent with high temperatures right around the ninety degree mark. There could potentially be a drop in the mugginess early next week, but still nothing that will make it feel like fall outside..
Out in the tropics we continue to keep and eye on several areas of tropical disturbances. The first two are obvious our named systems, Tropical Storm’s Paulette and Rene. They are still expected to remain in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, but we do need to watch a wave just coming off Africa that is very likely to develop into yet another named tropical system over the next few days. Closer to home two weak disturbances just off the southeast coast need to be watched for an outside chance of development.
So while the front will still stay to our west we could see some more impacts from it on your Thursday. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.