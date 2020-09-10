Scattered showers and storms Thursday

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it would be a good idea to grab an umbrella just in case as we could see a few more showers and storms across the region. This is due to the fact that the front has edged off to the east slightly, and while it still won’t push all the way through the region it will be close enough to generate more pockets of wet weather this morning as well as the afternoon. High temperatures today will be anywhere from the mid 80s in western portions of the region to the low 90s in parts of northwest Louisiana .