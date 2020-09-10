No relief from the heat or humidity through the weekend

(KSLA) - The heat and humidity are sticking around. It will remain hot with the temperatures in the 90s and upper 80s each afternoon. Even by next week, there looks to be basically no relief in sight.
This evening will be wet with scattered showers. The rain will slowly come to an end after sunset. I would keep the umbrella with you if you planning on being outside the house at all. Temperatures will be a little cooler due to the rain, but it will still be humid. Temperatures will be in the 80s.
Tonight, after the rain comes to an end, it should be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a dry start to the day Friday. Temperatures will be warm and muggy cooling to only the lower to mid 70s.
Friday will have a few scattered showers around. I have the rain chances up to 30%. They will be scattered in the afternoon, and should not last all day. By the evening after sunset, it will all come to an end. The temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the 80s to the low 90s.
By this weekend, it will stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There won’t be a big cool down, but maybe one or two degrees. There will be a couple small showers, but most of the viewing area will stay dry. It should not be a bad weekend by any means.
In the tropics, Paulette is still a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm for a few days then will become a hurricane. The good news is that as it gets closer to the east coast, it will turn away. So, there is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical storm Rene. This should become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States.
We are also watching a few tropical waves. One off the coast of Africa, has a great chance to develop. It should by this weekend. This will become Sally. Then another waver is coming off the African coast with a medium chance to develop. Also in the gulf, there are two waves with a small to medium chance to become a depression or a storm. We will be your first alert once some thing does develop.
Have a great rest of the week!
