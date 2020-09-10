Motorcyclist killed in Shreveport crash

Motorcyclist killed in Shreveport crash
(Source: WVUE)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:14 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a crash in the 6700 of Southern Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.

According to police, evidence suggests the motorcycle was travelling north on Southern Avenue at a high speed before it struck a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being ejected from his bike. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are citing speed as a factor in the crash.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.