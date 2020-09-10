LSP identifies SUV driver who died in fiery wreck on I-20

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman has been identified as the motorist who died in a fiery three-vehicle accident that led to the shutdown of part of westbound Interstate 20 in Webster Parish for hours.
The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of mile marker 44 near Dixie Inn.
Preliminary investigation shows 35-year-old Kimberly Cannon was driving a 2017 Jeep that was struck from the rear by a tractor-trailer rig that had failed to slow as it approached traffic congestion.
Cannon’s SUV then was pushed into the rear of another 18-wheeler and began to overturn, said Trooper First Class Brent Hardy, of Louisiana State Police.
Cannon, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police have identified 58-year-old Rickey Darden, of Parkin Cross, Ark., as the driver of the 2000 International that ran into Cannon’s Jeep.
He and the driver of the other big rig both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis, Hardy said.
Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths this year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.