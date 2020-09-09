Former DeSoto Parish deputy jailer under investigation by state police following KSLA investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In late July, KSLA Investigates aired video from the body camera of a Louisiana State trooper.
In the footage, the unidentified trooper is preparing to interview a suspect, Jarrius Brown, after his booking at the DeSoto Parish jail.
Brown, was arrested Sept. 27, 2019, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. But in the video, when the 27-year-old man steps into the frame, escorted by a DeSoto Parish deputy jailer, the video appears to show a line of blood and saliva dripping from Brown’s mouth.
His left eye and face look bruised and beaten. Brown struggled to answer the trooper’s questions, and he eventually asks for medical help.
This week, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron learned that LSP’s Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the alleged use of force incident and the former deputy jailer, Javaerrea Pouncy.
According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office, Pouncy resigned from the department last year.
But KSLA Investigates learned this week that he’s now working for the Coushatta Police Department.
According to Coushatta Police Chief Kevin Stafford, DPSO officials told him an internal investigation cleared Pouncy of any wrongdoing.
But after KSLA Investigates alerted Stafford to the LSP investigation, Stafford told KSLA Investigates that he will move to place Pouncy on administrative leave.
Meanwhile, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson’s office is now in a legal battle with District Attorney Gary Evans.
Following our original investigation, the DeSoto DA launched a grand jury to investigate Brown’s booking at the DeSoto jail. And in August, Evans filed a subpoena seeking jailhouse video, photographs and other records.
But Sheriff Richardson filed a motion to quash the DA’s request for evidence. And a DeSoto Parish Judge ruled in the sheriff’s favor, blocking the subpoena.
But Evans tells KSLA Investigates he plans to appeal that court ruling.
Reached by phone, Sheriff Richardson had no comment regarding the LSP investigation.
However, Richardson did say that he’s never talked to Coushatta Police Chief Kevin Stafford and that he would ask if anyone in his department talked with CPD about the former deputy jailer.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.