Electrical issue not ruled out as cause of fatal fire

(KSLA) — An electrical malfunction has not been ruled out as a possible cause of a house fire that claimed a toddler’s life.
The 20-month-old boy died in the blaze about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 700 block of Highway 821 in the Lincoln Parish village of Choudrant.
A 31-year-old woman escaped with severe burns and remains hospitalized in serious condition, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reported Wednesday.
A 37-year-old man escaped the fire uninjured.
The family was awakened by smoke in the home.
Firefighters found the child’s body on the floor of the bedroom where the three had been sleeping.
State deputy fire marshals have determined that the fire began in the attic.
And investigators have learned through witness statements that the family had experienced electrical issues in the past. They also have learned that those issues continued after electrical service was restored about 7 p.m. the day before the fire.
“The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time with the inability to rule out electrical malfunction,” the fire marshal’s office reports.
There was no working smoke alarm in the residence.
Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families who are unable to do so on their own. Click here to learn more about the program. lasfm.org.
