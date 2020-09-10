DeSoto IDs suspect in fatal shooting of elderly man

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto sheriff’s investigators have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of an elderly Keatchie man.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 48-year-old Valeria Nichelle Robinson, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder.
She is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 64-year-old Roy Long, of Keatchie.
Someone found him dead in his front yard in the area of Marshall Road north of Louisiana Highway 3015 in Keatchie and called DeSoto Parish 911 about 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3.
The deputies who responded to the call determined that Long, who had been working on Robinson’s vehicle, died of an apparent gunshot wound, authorities say.
Now they are urging anyone who knows anything about Robinson or the homicide to call sheriff’s Lt. Reggie Roe or sheriff’s Detective Russ Jones at (318) 872-3956.
And Crime Stoppers pays rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be left using the P3 Tips website or downloading the P3 Tips app. Be sure to enter TIP-ID: 390-H166.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.