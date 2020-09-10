Bossier Parish middle schools transitioning to in-school learning

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish school board announced that all Bossier middle school students on hybrid A/B schedules will transition to daily in-school learning starting on Monday, September 14.
This announcement comes as Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be moving into Phase 3 on Friday, September 11, according to a Facebook post.
High schoolers will remain on a hybrid A/B schedule until transportation times can be adjusted. This does not impact the students who are doing 100 percent virtual learning.
Parents are asked to continue transporting their children to school if they are able to do so to reduce the number of children riding buses.
Schools will continue all efforts to stay safe including wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and having increased cleaning.
“We look forward to seeing our middle schoolers on Monday and know they are equally excited to see their friends and classmates!”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.