Woman injured in Interstate 20 shooting dies; suspect sought

Shreveport police have released new information regarding a now fatal shooting that took place Interstate 20 west near Jewella Avenue. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Alex Onken | September 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 1:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released new information about an August shooting that now has left one woman dead.

Tyetyana McLemore, 21, was injured in a shooting that took place just before 10 p.m. on August 16. On Sept. 7, McLemore died.

On Aug. 16, officers were called to Interstate 20 just west of Jewella Avenue regarding a shooting. Inside the car was McLemore, a 12-year-old child and a 21-year-old man. All of them were struck by gunfire.

Evidence was collected from the scene and investigators spoke to witnesses.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to call 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 (then #3).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

